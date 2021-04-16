Malta’s Police Investigating Roadside Swindlers As People Come Forward Following Online Video 

Malta Police have said they are investigating a couple who have recently been swindling drivers out of money in a roadside scam.

The story came to light earlier this week when a video of an encounter that a driver had with the scammers was uploaded online.

In the video one of the scammers can be seen walking up to the driver of a car, telling him that he and his wife were stranded and needed €9 for a tow truck. Unfortunately for the scammer, he had already fleeced his victim of €15 one week earlier.

The video elicited various responses from the public, including many people stating that they had either seen the couple in various localities around the island as well as others who said they had also been conned.

Lovin Malta sent questions to the police to ask whether any investigation had been started on the basis of the video. At the time, a spokesperson for the police could not confirm whether any report had been filed, adding that as a general rule this was required for an investigation to take place.

Since then, the police have confirmed that they are in fact investigating, given that several people have come forward and claimed that they had fallen victim to the couple’s scam.

Social media users reported encountering the couple in various localities including Marsa, Iklin, San Gwann, Gzira, Mosta and Qormi.

Several Lovin Malta readers in fact said that they had been stopped by the couple in recent weeks with many saying that they had given the couple money, assuming that they would keep their word and return the cash through Revolut once they managed to get home.

“This guy was with a lady… saying they need cash for a tow truck. Unfortunately, I fell for this scam and gave them €10 last Saturday,” one reader wrote.

Another said they had given the couple €20 but had never received the money back.

