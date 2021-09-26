Malta’s Police Officers Beef Up Industrial Action In Fight For Facial Hair And Visible Tattoos

Maltese police officers are initiating new industrial actions this week in light of a continued ban on facial hair and visible tattoos within the force.

The Police Officers Union has ordered its members to no longer wear their lanyards whilst in uniform. Aside from this, members stationed within the district offices as well as those working at the Floriana depot are being told not to serve people after 12pm.

These new orders will come into effect from Tuesday, 28th September, and join a number of current orders already in effect.

“The POU finds itself very disappointed with the police corp’s administration’s response after starting industrial action last week,” the union said in a statement.

“As a union, these type of directives are the only way for us to raise our voices,” they explained. “Though for years we’ve been given the right to a union, until this very day we remain without the right to strike, like other unions.”

They reiterated that directives for members to not shave their facial hair as well as not wear their corps cap.