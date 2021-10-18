Malta’s Police Officers Could Soon Be Able To Sport Tattoos

Police officers could soon be able to sport tattoos after Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri hinted at a major change to the controversial regulation.

At present, all members of the police force are not allowed to show their tattoos or wear a beard, something the Police Officers Union have raised concerns over. The union even called industrial action over the issue.

“As part of the strategic transformation in the Police Force, we are going to make a positive change that reflects a more modern and inclusive force that is more representative of society,” Camilleri said in a Facebook post with an accompanying poll.

“We should not lose talented people because that person has chosen to have a tattoo.”

Sources told Lovin Malta that the proposal will likely become a reality, however, there will be some stipulations, like rules surrounding offensive tattoos.

Back in 2019, the Malta police force held a public poll asking if officers should be allowed to sport facial hair or show tattoos. Around 600 people had responded to it, out of which 80% said they agreed with allowing officers to show facial hair and tattoos.

Officers have long been banned from sporting these features out of fears that they would be “unclean” and not fitting of an officer under Chapter 164 of Malta’s laws.