Malta’s Police Officer’s Union Issues Directives Over Quarantine Leave Issues

Malta’s Police Officers’ Union has launched an industrial dispute and issued directives after requests to address issues concerning quarantine leave for police officers remained unanswered.

Officers of the union will not wear their tie, beret, and will grow a beard as a sign of their frustration.

The union will not hesitate to take further action if their requests are not met.

It warned that as a result of the discrepancy on quarantine leave, which is granted to other government departments, many are losing certain allowances.

Malta’s police are front liners in enforcing measures geared at combating the spread of COVID-19.

Regulations have been amped up following a recent spike in cases, and police are currently on an enforcement drive across the island.