Malta’s Police Reportedly Considering Reopening 2016 Car Bomb Murder Case 

The police are reported to be considering reopening investigations into the 2016 car bomb murder of businessman John Camilleri.

Camilleri, known as Giovann Ta-Sapun, was killed early in the morning when a bomb placed in his car was detonated as he drove through Triq il-Gifen, back in October 2016.

According to the Times of Malta, the police are once again looking at the case, which has been dormant for the past five years, following information provided to them by self-confessed murderer Vince Muscat.

Muscat, who is currently serving a 15-year sentence for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has turned state witness after receiving a presidential pardon for his role in another assassination, that of lawyer Carmel Chircop back in 2015.

Now, the Times reports, Muscat is willing to tell investigators all he knows about how and why the murder was commissioned. He is also reported to be willing to testify about how the explosive device that killed the businessman was procured.

While Muscat is understood not to have yet divulged the name of the masterminds, sources quoted in the report indicated that the police were operating on the belief that the murder was commissioned by the Agius brothers.

One of the brothers – Robert – along with associate Jamie Vella have been charged with procuring the bomb used to assassinate Caruana Galizia. Adrian Agius has been charged with commissioning Carmel Chircop’s murder.

It is believed that Camilleri was killed over a dispute over the property deal.

Do you think this case will now be solved?