Malta’s Police Union Donates Gifts, Cash, And Vouchers To Cancer-Stricken Man’s Family

Malta’s Police Officers Union (POU) presented the generous sum of €1,420, various vouchers, and gifts to the family of a Maltese man battling a brain tumour.

Last December, the man’s young son had penned a heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas listing his and his sister’s festive wishes.

“I wish daddy came home, because he spends a lot of time in hospital,” the son had written.

“He has something bad in his head. I wish that all of us (mummy, daddy, me, and my sister) have more friends.”

Due to the nature of his illness, the man and his family underwent severe financial hardships. This issue prompted the POU to donate a number of grocery shop vouchers.

From that point on, the union and police force’s generosity towards the family only flourished.