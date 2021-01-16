Malta’s Police Union Donates Gifts, Cash, And Vouchers To Cancer-Stricken Man’s Family
Malta’s Police Officers Union (POU) presented the generous sum of €1,420, various vouchers, and gifts to the family of a Maltese man battling a brain tumour.
Last December, the man’s young son had penned a heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas listing his and his sister’s festive wishes.
“I wish daddy came home, because he spends a lot of time in hospital,” the son had written.
“He has something bad in his head. I wish that all of us (mummy, daddy, me, and my sister) have more friends.”
Due to the nature of his illness, the man and his family underwent severe financial hardships. This issue prompted the POU to donate a number of grocery shop vouchers.
From that point on, the union and police force’s generosity towards the family only flourished.
“We would like to thank all the Maltese and Gozitan people, the police force, the Commissioner, and the dog section for their great generosity,” the POU wrote on Facebook.
The police force’s dog section even treated the family to a dog show and a flurry of other activities.
Photos uploaded to Facebook by the union show the stacks of gifts given to the family.