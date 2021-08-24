Malta’s Police Union Files Trade Dispute Against Commissioner Over Ignored Requests For Off-Duty Extra Income

Malta’s Police Union has registered a trade dispute against the Police Commissioner after their requests for officers to earn extra income through traffic management remained “unanswered and completely ignored”.

In a statement, the union said that the service is an opportunity for police officers to gain extra income during their off duties. This service is paid by the person or entity requesting the service and is only granted when a police officer is available at that date and time requested.

“Refusing this service in toto does not make any sense as the Administration of the Force does not know for when this service will be requested,” it said.

“Why are the opportunities Police Officers have to improve their income are constantly being decreased by this Administration? Why should police officers only work forced overtime at Paceville to cater for lack of staff at the St Julians Police Station and lack of planning for police presence throughout the years for the Paceville area, when there may also be other opportunities?”

The union claimed that the Police Force has used the pandemic “as an excuse for all its administrative inactions”.

“We remind that at first, the excuse was that this service is degrading, now it’s the pandemic. The Union is eagerly waiting for the third excuse,” it said.