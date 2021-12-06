Malta’s Politicians And Business Figures Avoid Paying Fines For Five Years Thanks To LESA Official 

Politicians, business figures, and other key officials have avoided paying traffic fines over the last five years after they were deleted off of the LESA systems.

Sources speaking to the Times of Malta claimed that an official within LESA would repeatedly delete the fines of the system soon after they were dished out by local wardens.

The fines included everything and everything from speeding to poor parking.

One car had some 200 fines and contraventions deleted from the system.

LESA has started disciplinary proceedings against the official in question, but few other details were given.

“As a precautionary measure, LESA also removed the person from the role until disciplinary proceedings are concluded. The process is currently underway,” CEO Svetlick Flores said.

It remains to be seen whether a police investigation will be opened or whether the politicians involved in the scheme will ever be revealed.

