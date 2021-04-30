Malta’s Post-COVID-19 Strategy Minister Wants To Know What Kind Of Country You Want To Live In After Pandemic
What kind of Malta would you like to live in once the COVID-19 pandemic is finally over?
Owen Bonnici, minister for the coordination of Malta’s post-pandemic strategy, has launched a document for public consultation and has pledged to take feedback into account when launching the final strategy in June.
The full document can be found here.
It’s generic in scope and is basically asking three main questions:
- How do we improve quality of life and wellbeing?
- How do we sustain business and employment and drive a strong
- How do we remain resilient and competitive?
It also includes 12 general themes, such as adopting a more cohesive approach to urban planning, accelerating green investment and fostering a ‘can do’ business approach.
“The fact that we are in a position of strength does not mean that we should not look towards the future or refrain from thinking ahead, and that is why the government is focused on preparing a post-pandemic strategy,” Bonnici said. “A reflection on the kind of Malta we all want is crucial, as renewal is the key to continue being successful as a nation.”
Public consultation is open until 31st May and submissions can be made through this link.
How should Malta evolve in a post-pandemic future?