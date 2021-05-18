Malta’s Post-Secondary Students To Get A €300 Voucher For Free Internet 

Post-secondary school students will be given access to free internet for an entire year with a €300 voucher under a government scheme.

With an investment of around €1 million, more than 3,100 post-secondary students will benefit. The measure will apply to stipend-eligible students enrolled in state, independent and church schools, Junior College and MCAST who opt to immediately continue their studies after finishing fifth form.

They will come in the form of €300 vouchers. The vouchers will be distributed electronically by Wednesday 19th May and can be redeemed from Thursday 20th May. Vouchers are valid until the end of June 2021.

Students will receive the free €300 internet voucher via email. This can then be cashed at one of the country’s major Internet Service Provider stores. The voucher can be redeemed from the service provider, which will immediately be paid through the system designed by MIMCOL. Each student may choose any internet scheme offered for the voucher value.

For more information about this initiative, visit the freeinternetvoucher.edu.mt or education.vouchersmimcol.com websites, or call on 153.

