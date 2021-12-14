WATCH: Malta’s President Will Sign Cannabis Bill In Coming Days, Minister Bonnici Says 

Malta’s President George Vella will sign a landmark cannabis bill in the coming days, turning the proposed reform into actual legislation. “Most people never believed this would ever happen,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta. The bill was approved earlier today with 36 votes in favour and 27 against. All PN MPs voted against the bill. There was a jubilant atmosphere outside of Parliament, with supporters expressing their content with the bill. Vella will now need to give his official ascent for the reform to come into effect. However, despite calls for Vella to refuse to do so, his role is a simple formality and is customary as according to the constitution.

Under new rules, adult consumers will be able to possess up to 7g without fear of breaking the law and will not be arrested. However, police will still have the discretion to take the person into cannabis if there is reasonable suspicion of trafficking or drug dealing. The law also allows for the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants at home, irrespective of the number of residents or strains.

Cannabis associations will be created under the new law to distribute the drug or seeds to cultivate it, mirroring the system employed in Barcelona. It will be allowed to sell up to seven grams of cannabis in a single day to a member, who will not be able to buy more than 50g over a calendar month. Meanwhile, it will only be allowed to distribute no more than 20 seeds per month to each member. People will not be allowed to smoke in public unless they have been authorised for medical reasons. “It’s a step of harm reduction. We will always promote health, but if someone wants to smoke cannabis they can do so in a legal manner,” he said. Bonnici had special words of thanks for Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela, who he said was brave in pushing through the bill.