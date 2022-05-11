Malta’s Prime Minister Urged To Revisit Change To Bird Ringing Scheme

Malta’s Prime Minister has been urged revist plans to alter regulations around bird ringing schemes or risk jeopradising future bird studies, Birdlife Malta has warned.

The change, which will be placed on the agenda of the ORNIS Committee by the FKNK, suiggestes that there should be other bird ringing schemes in Malta that are not affiliated to the European reputable EURING ringing scheme.

EURING is a European-wide network that recognizes highly scientific bird ringing schemes to make sure that scientific bird studies, especially those related to bird migration, are well networked and of a high level. In Malta the law stipulates that licensed ringing schemes can only be those affiliated to EURING.

“The Prime Minister should appreciate that by creating other schemes, science will not benefit but this will create possible abuse to birds themselves, especially by third parties who have every intention to promote fake science. Following previous changes to the law, hunters and traeppers can become also licensed bird ringers after they go through the necessary training,” Birdlife Malta said.

Birdlife urged thorough discussion before the proposed changes, warning that Malta is a risk of ” yet another embarrassing situation with the European Commission in regard to transparency”.

