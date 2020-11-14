Malta’s Prison Gets Its First Bullet-Proof Car, Worth Over €120,000

National Security Minister Byron Camilleri took to Facebook to highlight this investment.

This is the first vehicle of its kind to be used by the Malta Correctional Services Agency.

Malta’s Correction Services Agency has been given a bullet-proof Ford car worth over €120,000 to escort high-profile inmates.

“Amongst the investments that have been made recently, there’s the first bullet-proof vehicle for the Malta Correctional Services Agency,” Camilleri wrote.

“One of our budgetary measures will see more of these vehicles be introduced throughout the coming year.”

Throughout 2021, the Home Affairs Ministry is expected spend around €23.2 million on the Malta Correctional Services Agency.

“I believe that with good tools we can safeguard the health of our workers,” Camilleri concluded.

What do you make of this investment?