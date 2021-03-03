Malta’s Prisoners Help Build Newly-Opened Health Centre In Corradino

A new medical centre has been unveiled within Corradino Correctional Facility promising to offer a better and faster service to inmates.

Around 25 inmates contributed to the style and aesthetic of the centre, building everything from the furniture used within to the paintings on the wall and even the curtains in the medical bays.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised the new centre, saying it was a “clear signal” of the government’s vision to invest today to address tomorrow’s challenges before they arrive.