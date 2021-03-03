Malta’s Prisoners Help Build Newly-Opened Health Centre In Corradino
A new medical centre has been unveiled within Corradino Correctional Facility promising to offer a better and faster service to inmates.
Around 25 inmates contributed to the style and aesthetic of the centre, building everything from the furniture used within to the paintings on the wall and even the curtains in the medical bays.
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised the new centre, saying it was a “clear signal” of the government’s vision to invest today to address tomorrow’s challenges before they arrive.
Prisoners have often spoken out about the dire medical situation they faced in the past.
Daniel Holmes, the Welshman who spent over eight years in Malta’s prison, complained about the lack of quality dental work he received while an inmate, leading to him having medical issues till today.
The centre, which cost around €650,000 to build, is set to offer a number of services including better dental work, podiatry and blood work.
New medical technology and appliances have also been obtained and will be put to use. Over 12 medical professionals including three doctors will be running the centre, which is open 24 hours a day seven days a week for prisoners.
The investment comes as part of a series of initiatives intended to better the quality of service to prisoners in Malta. Currently, there are around 800 prisoners in Kordin.