Malta’s Proto-Pigeon? Biologist Recreates Very First Birds Believed To Have Roamed The Islands

Pigeons may be a common sight in most modern Maltese pjazzas, but a new initiative recreating prehistoric animals as they were when they roamed the lands may have just revealed what the first-ever Maltese pigeon looked like.

The first Maltese pigeon is believed to have gone extinct around 11,000 years ago, and may very well be the ancestor of pigeons as we know them today – and a group of biologists are dedicated to recreating these birds, and others, as part of a look back in time.

“These are the first-ever physical reconstructions of the Maltese pigeon (Columba melitensis). It’s a fossil from the Late Pleistocene era in Malta,” Arnold Sciberras, who is leading the Paleoartists project which you can find on Facebook, told Lovin Malta.

While they are still figuring out the links between these ancient birds and their modern counterparts, progress is being made.

“My work is based on studying the habitat of the time and reconstructing the specimen based on the similarities to nearby endemic island species present today,” he said. “It is calculated that this bird was slightly larger than a common wood pigeon.