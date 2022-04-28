Malta’s Quarantine Leave Scheme Ends Monday After €11 Million Spent Across Pandemic

Malta will stop compensating employers whose staff are in quarantine as of Monday 2nd May, Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia announced today.

Introduced shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out in 2020, the quarantine leave scheme saw Malta Enterprise financially compensate employers whose staff were ordered to quarantine by the health authorities.

Employers were granted €350 for every employee who was forced to quarantine for two weeks, and eventually €250 for every employee who had to quarantine for ten days and €175 for every employee who had to quarantine for a week.

This was a way of compensating businesses whose workers had become non-productive for a period of time over and above their vacation leave or sick leave.