Malta’s Rate Of Workers Living In Poverty Worryingly On The Rise In Recent Years 

Statistics tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in response to a parliamentary question by PN MP Jason Azzopardi show that the in-work poverty rate climbed from 5.2% in 2012 to 7.4% in 2020, with the biggest year-to-year increase (0.9 percentage points) witnessed in 2020.

Although Malta’s unemployment rate has reached record lows in recent years, the rate of workers who are living in poverty has witnessed a worrying increase.

The statistics concern people who have been working for at least seven months and who are earning less than 60% of the average national wage.

Caruana attempted to play down the implication of these figures by noting that Malta registered the fifth lowest in-work poverty rate within the Eurozone in 2020, “a relatively better position than it reached in 2012”.

Meanwhile, the rate of employed people who are in a state of serious material deprivation decreased from 5.8% in 2012 to 1.6% in 2020.

