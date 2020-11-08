Malta’s Records Two More COVID-19 Related Deaths

Another two COVID-19 patients have died, bringing today’s total up to three, Malta’s health authorities have confirmed.

The first, a 79-year-old man, first tested positive for the virus on 6th November. He died early today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second, a 71-year-old man, tested positive for the virus on 31st October. He also died earlier at Mater Dei hospital.

They are the second and third victims of the virus announced today after a 91-year-old woman died this morning.

This means Malta has now recorded 78 COVID-19 related deaths.

