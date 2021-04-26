د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Restaurant And Hotel Lobby CEO Will Appear On Lovin Daily At 10am

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

CEO of Malta’s Hotels and Restaurants Association Andrew Agius Muscat will appear on today’s episode of Lovin Daily in the wake of the government’s announcement that restaurants and snacks bars with several major restrictions. 

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that catering establishments can reopen on 10th May, but will need to close their doors at 5pm and impose restrictions of four diners per table

The MHRa has so far said that while today’s announcement has put an end to speculation and painful uncertainty, it won’t be of much help to the majority of restaurants to ensure sustainable operations of their business.

Tune in today at 10am to find out more. 

Share with someone who needs to follow this episode

 

READ NEXT: St Paul’s Bay Charity Shop Owner Left Confused, In Debt And Struggling To Secure COVID-19 Aid 

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All