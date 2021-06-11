Euro 2020 Outdoor Screenings Can Happen If COVID-19 Restrictions Are Followed

Bar and restaurant owners are gearing up for a busy night with the Euro 2020 kick-off but could be subject to fines if bystanders gather to watch the game on the big screen.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that regular COVID-19 protocols apply throughout the football month, and that restaurant and bar owners will be responsible for anyone watching the game on their big screens who isn’t at the restaurant.

“If you are sitting in a restaurant and are following the protocols, it doesn’t make a difference if you are looking at someone next to you or are watching television,” he said.

“However, it is the responsibility of whoever puts up the big screen to ensure that it doesn’t attract people who aren’t seated at the restaurant.”

Under current protocols, public gatherings are limited to six people. The same rules apply for the number of people seated around a table in a restaurant. People who gather in groups of more than six can be subject to a fine.

“If that happens, enforcement officers can take action,” Fearne said.

Meanwhile, Fearne also announced that Malta will reopen social and cultural events from 5th July.

Events will only be available to people with a vaccine certificate. The events must take place in an enclosed space. The events, which must be seated, will be limited to 100 people – this will increase gradually to around 200 people in August.

