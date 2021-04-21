Malta’s Restaurants Are At Breaking Point And Should Be Reopened On Monday, Industry Lobby Group Proposes

Malta should reopen restaurants to seated diners on Monday, the same day it intends to open ‘non-essential’ shops and services, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has proposed.

“Restaurants have been amongst the worst economic victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and after a very long tough year we are all looking ahead for the reopening of the restaurants on the 26th April and the tourism market on 1st June 2021,” the MHRA said in a statement today.

“MHRA acknowledges that managing the re-opening of the Restaurants is critical to ensure that there are no spikes of COVID-19 related infections. However, MHRA asserts that restaurant owners have reached a point where they cannot wait any longer as their situation has become dire.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the government has provided restaurant owners with wage supplements to allow them to keep their staff employed.