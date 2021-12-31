Malta’s Schools Will Start New Term Online But Will Reopen On 10th January

Schools will start the upcoming scholastic year online but are set to reopen physically on 10th January, the Education Ministry and the Malta Union of Teachers have announced.

Following a lengthy meeting with the health and education authorities today, the MUT said that during the online period, schools will assess how many of their staff are on quarantine or sick leave.

If a school’s management deems that there are insufficient personnel to attend to a school, classroom or group, that school, classroom or group will reman online beyond 10th January until capacity improves.

As part of the agreement, childcare centres will also remain closed until 10th January.

Meanwhile, following discussions with University of Malta Rector Alfred Vella, it was decided that while the UOM will open its doors for practical lessons as of Monday, it will be up to individual faculties to decide whether to shift their lectures online or not.

Exams will be held on campus as planned. Quarantined students will be able to sit for the exam a few weeks later, rather than in September as was originally proposed.

Do you agree with this decision?