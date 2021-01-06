Malta’s Second COVID-19 Jab Approved After EU Gives Green Light For Moderna Vaccine

The European Union Medicines Agency has approved the Moderna vaccination to be distributed to its members states.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter announcing the good news, stating that the vaccine is “safe and effective”.

Good news for our efforts to bring more #COVID19 vaccines to Europeans!

@EMA_News assessed that the @moderna_tx vaccine is safe & effective. Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021

The conditional marketing authorisation comes following discussion by the authorisation body this morning.

As such, Malta has been given the green light to receive the Moderna vaccine, meaning that the country will be distributing both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to its population.

With both Pfizer and Moderna, Malta will have a total of 95,000 doses by the end of March, 290,000 by the end of June, 500,000 by the end of September and a total of 770,000 by the end of the year.

