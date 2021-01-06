د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta’s Second COVID-19 Jab Approved After EU Gives Green Light For Moderna Vaccine

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The European Union Medicines Agency has approved the Moderna vaccination to be distributed to its members states.

EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter announcing the good news, stating that the vaccine is “safe and effective”.

The conditional marketing authorisation comes following discussion by the authorisation body this morning.

As such, Malta has been given the green light to receive the Moderna vaccine, meaning that the country will be distributing both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to its population.

With both Pfizer and Moderna, Malta will have a total of 95,000 doses by the end of March, 290,000 by the end of June, 500,000 by the end of September and a total of 770,000 by the end of the year.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Herd Immunity Will Be Achieved 'Sooner' With Approval Of More COVID-19 Vaccines, Chris Fearne Says

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?