Malta’s Small Business Owners Share Eye-Opening Glimpse Into Daily Struggles They Face

The seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, things constantly breaking, no time for yourself and friends expecting freebies – welcome to the world of a small business owner.

A status breaking down some of the key reasons keeping a small or medium sized business running is going viral on Maltese social media, with key people behind a number of important local companies sharing the status, revealing the insane stress and demands they deal with on a regular basis.

“Running a business is really hard. What they don’t tell you is that it can cause severe anxiety, and drains you mentally to the point of depression in even the most laid back people. People will talk about you, compare you to others, use you, they will view you as a service and not a person anymore. Some friends will expect discounts on everything and value you and your hard work less than a big chain store,” the status begins.

From food truck owners to editing companies and even club owners across the island, these hardworking men and women wanted to send out a clear message to people to show support for their local businesses, and not try to get whatever you can for free from them.