Malta’s Small Business Owners Share Eye-Opening Glimpse Into Daily Struggles They Face
The seemingly never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, things constantly breaking, no time for yourself and friends expecting freebies – welcome to the world of a small business owner.
A status breaking down some of the key reasons keeping a small or medium sized business running is going viral on Maltese social media, with key people behind a number of important local companies sharing the status, revealing the insane stress and demands they deal with on a regular basis.
“Running a business is really hard. What they don’t tell you is that it can cause severe anxiety, and drains you mentally to the point of depression in even the most laid back people. People will talk about you, compare you to others, use you, they will view you as a service and not a person anymore. Some friends will expect discounts on everything and value you and your hard work less than a big chain store,” the status begins.
From food truck owners to editing companies and even club owners across the island, these hardworking men and women wanted to send out a clear message to people to show support for their local businesses, and not try to get whatever you can for free from them.
“Starting up and running a successful business puts incredible strain on personal lives and relationships, many of which fail because there is just often no work life balance. You need to be the director, the worker, the admin, the marketing team, the accountant, the cleaner. All whilst being a parent, a husband or a wife, family support, friend…”
“There’s a reason you don’t see many people succeed in small businesses after five to 10 years. It takes a toll. It’s freaking exhausting. Especially this past year.”
Just yesterday, the government decided to extend the COVID-19 wage supplement of €800 per full time employee for businesses most struck by the pandemic until January.
However, with not all sectors able to apply for this, and the typically quiet month of January approaching, spare a thought for your neighbours in Malta who followed their dream of opening their own business when you next go out shopping.
Share this story to show your support for Maltese businesses