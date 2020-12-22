Malta’s Tax Chief Interrogated Over Yorgen Fenech Links In Trading-In-Influence Investigation

Malta’s Tax Chief was called in for questioning by police for his part in a wide-ranging investigation over alleged trading-in-influence with businessman and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Speaking to The Times of Malta, Marvin Gaerty said it was “normal” for his to get involved with Fenech’s tax issues.

“All my life at the Inland Revenue Department I’ve been assisting taxpayers with problems. That’s my normal work,” he said.

The issue stems from VAT irregularities within the Tumas Group and their operations inside the Portomaso Tower. It never made it to court and the issues were settled with a fine.

WhatsApp chats between Fenech and Gaerty reportedly show the latter indicating that no charges will be brought against Fenech.

Gaerty has said he has given an explanation to authorities and did not have any relationship with Fenech, or accepted gifts from him.

The investigation into Gaerty forms part of a wider probe into Fenech’s sphere of influence within the government, most of which has come to light after his phone was seized by police following his arrest in connection with the assassination.

Disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi are currently out on police bail due to the investigations.

It has hit other parts of the government administration, with Lands Authority head James Piscopo also subject to investigations.

Fenech’s WhatsApp exchanges with Malta’s political elite have slowly been revealed. Fenech shared over 700 messages with Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and October 2019. There are also roughly 800 WhatsApp messages between Fenech and Schembri.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves.

Fenech’s conversations with former PN Leader Adrian Delia were the spark that led to his eventual removal.

