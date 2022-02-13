Malta’s Tax Chief Went On Trip With Alleged Kidnappers For McGregor-Khabib Las Vegas Showdown

Malta’s former Tax Chief Marvin Gaerty travelled to Las Vegas with two men charged with kidnapping and reportedly subject to investigation over drugs smuggling and money laundering.

According to a report by Malta Today, Garety travelled with Christian Borg and Tyson Grech to watch the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor bout in the American city.

Just two months earlier Borg had been summoned for an audit of his company, Princess Holidays, which had failed to submit a single set of audited accounts.

Its latest accounts show losses of €22 million. The three men travelled in October 2018, booking on the same reservation.

Social media posts indicated that the flights were £3,645 per flight ticket. The tip was lavish with the men renting a Bentley for their holiday.

Gaerty has said he paid for the trip and said he had met Borg at a boxing event, but denied being close friends.

“I know Christian Borg as I know many other people, including people in business. I know many people but my decisions were never compromised in any way, as I always stated publicly. I always keep separate my personal life from my work and treat everyone the same when it comes to taking decisions. I have always acted strictly in accordance with the law and department policy and procedures.”

Gaerty, who stepped down recently, refrained to comment on Princess Holdings tax issues.

“I cannot provide any tax information due to confidentiality. I can state that the department always took full action in cases where taxpayers are not compliant with the law. In fact it is always up to the Tax Compliance department to initiate tax investigations, that is, to decide who to audit. I never get involved as to who they decide to audit – there is a special unit which decides who to audit.”

Borg and Grech were recently released on bail over a case that saw a man beaten and threatened by a group of six men, including Borg. Borg and several of the men involved in the case are reportedly under investigation for drug smuggling and money laundering.

It has been revealed that Prime Minister Robert Abela worked with Borg on a promise of sale agreement which has been alleged to be a cover for tax avoidance, meanwhile, PN MP Mario de Marco has also worked with Borg on civil cases.

