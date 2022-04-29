Malta’s Tax Revamp: Island’s Corporate System For Foreign Businesses Is About To Change In A Big Way

Malta is set to overhaul its taxation system which allows foreign businesses to benefit from extremely low tax rates but it is as yet uncertain whether the businesses will be made to pay more tax in practice.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced the upcoming reform today, stating that Malta hasn’t overhauled its taxation regime since the early 1990s and that it must fall in line with global developments.

“The name of the game has changed… we must be competitive but the system must also be fair,” he said.

“We know what is happening in the world and the industry’s key players have all come to terms with the fact that there must be a change in our tax regime. The reform is being carried out by practitioners themselves, while the government is facilitating the process.”

This was a reference to the European Commission’s recent proposed directive to set an effective minimum corporate taxation rate of 15% for large multinational groups, in line with a principle agreed upon by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).