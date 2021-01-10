Malta’s Teachers Will Be Given Priority For COVID-19 Vaccine Following Agreement With Government

Malta’s educators will be given priority for the COVID-19 vaccine once the elderly and vulnerable are inoculated, an agreement between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government reads.

In a report, MUT head Marco Bonnici told Times of Malta that teachers would be within the third group to get the doses.

“The health authorities had mentioned this in passing early on but later dropped the idea and teachers were no longer going to be given priority. Following Friday’s agreement, the government has assured us that it will vaccinate teachers sooner and will be offering the jab right after the vulnerable and elderly groups,” Bonnici said.

An exact date for when the doses will be dished out was not given.

The agreement came after talks that end MUT’s two-day strike over a worrying rise of COVID-19 cases.

Among other things, contract tracing will also be improved in school and weekly meetings between unions and school associations will be held.

All students will be returning to school as of Monday.

