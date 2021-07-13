Malta’s Travel Ban On Unvaccinated People NOT In Breach Of EU Law, Expert Insists

Malta’s travel ban on unvaccinated people is not in breach of EU law on freedom of movement, Maltese European law lecturer Ivan Sammut has argued.

Sammut was interviewed on FLiving yesterday following the European Commission’s warning yesterday that the travel ban is discriminatory and goes against EU regulations on digital COVID-19 certificates.

“A vaccination certificate cannot be a precondition for the exercise of free movement, this is a main principle of the EU Digital COVID-19 certificate regulation,” EC spokesperson Christian Wigand said.

“We have concerns that the measures could discriminate against people who are not fully vaccinated and we have made contact with Malta and asked for explanation of the measures. We’ll raise this issue in a member states coordination meeting (IPCR).”