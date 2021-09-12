Malta’s Turtle Dove Hunting Season Ends Abruptly As 500 Bird Quota Limit Reached Weeks Ahead Of Time

Hunters will no longer be allowed to catch turtle doves this autumn after the national quota of 500 birds was reached 19 days before expected.

Hunting lobby FKNK said the Wild Birds Regulation Unit informed licensed hunters via SMS yesterday that the turtle dove quota had been reached.

This fact, FKNK argues, shows that turtle doves in the wild are on the increase, despite the European Commission’s claims to the contrary.

“This is clearer from the fact that in the September 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons, the national bag of turtle doves in Malta never exceeded 300 birds,” they said. “Therefore, and among other valid reasons, that is why the law established the national bag quota of 500, a quota regarding which the FKNK has publicly expressed reservations.”