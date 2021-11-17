Malta’s U21 Football Team Dominates Northern Ireland In 2-0 Win

Malta’s Under 21s have just shown what the island can bring to the table on the international football front.

The team were dominant in their 2 – 0 victory over Northern Ireland last night as part of the UEFA European U21 Championship Group C match in Mourneview Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Goals from Marcus Grima at 49 minutes and Andreas Vella at 88 minutes put Malta two goals ahead as the Irish desperately tried to find an opening to catch up.

A red card for Ireland’s Trai Hume after the halfway mark didn’t help the Irish keep up with the boys in red.

A strong performance by Maltese goalkeeper Cain Formosa meant that goal attempts from the likes of Ireland’s Dale Taylor failed to reach the net.

The Malta Football Association praised the win, saying: “jubilant moments followed this terrific win for the boys in red”.