Malta’s Vaccine Rollout Second Fastest In The EU, Seventh In The World

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

Statistics show that Malta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout is the second fastest in the European Union and the seventh fastest in the whole world.

“Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination effort second in Europe,” Fearne wrote.

“Well done to our medical and administrative staff.“

Within the EU, Denmark is the quickest in its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, with latest data indicating that it has vaccinated. around 2.54 people in every 100.

On the other hand, Malta has vaccinated around 2.15 people in every 100.

The global leader in the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is Israel. This country has vaccinated around 25.34 people in every 100.

The speed of Malta’s vaccine rollout has proved to be quite a controversial point in the past month.

Only yesterday, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech urged the government to speed up its vaccination rollout, warning the current rate is far too slow. Grech said that Malta should vaccinate at least 5,000 every day.

Malta’s Medical Association (MAM) had also called out the local health authorities for their ‘very low targets’ for the vaccine rollout.

Earlier this week Fearne said that Malta received 26,550 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as a small consignment of vaccines produced by Moderna.

Malta is currently stockpiling half of its vaccines to be administered in a second dose after a three-week gap, which means 13,275 doses will have been administered by Monday and the first back of second doses will be administered on Sunday.

