MaltaToday Journalist Loses Libel Case Against Manuel Delia Over Claims He Was ‘Part Of Mafia Conspiracy’

MaltaToday journalist Raphael Vassallo has lost a libel case he had filed against journalist-activist Manuel Delia over a blogpost in which he wrote that Vassallo could have been part of the “mafia conspiracy” that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The case dates back to October 2019, a few weeks before Yorgen Fenech was arrested and charged with Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Vassallo had written an opinion piece claiming it is unreasonable to cite Caruana Galizia’s murder as an example of state censorship.

“Some of the more unreasonable ones might even point towards her murder itself… for all the world as if the bomb had been planted in her car directly by the State, instead of by three well-known criminals, with foreign contacts, who are now facing murder charges in court,” Vassallo wrote.

Manuel Delia then suggested that, by playing down the implications of the murder, Vassallo was ultimately helping the masterminds get away with it.

“[Italian law] also makes specific reference to omertà, a form of tacit complicity that is used to help the masterminds of mafia crimes getting away with their crimes,” Delia wrote. “This is where Raphael Vassallo comes in. Unwittingly, or perhaps because he is a part of the mafia conspiracy that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia he perpetuates the myth that arresting and punishing the triggermen resolves the crime. That is how he (and others) cover up for the mafia, thereby being part of it.”



In her decision today, magistrate Rachel Montebello ruled in favour of Delia.



Montebello said that Delia’s comment about Vassallo could not be taken in isolation but must be assessed in the context of his entire article, which expressed his conviction that Caruana Galizia’s murder was a mafia killing.

She disagreed with Vassallo’s assessment that Delia had accused him of being part of the mafia or was involved in the murder himself.

Instead, she said an ordinary and reasonable reader would have easily realised that Delia had criticised Vassallo for downplaying the potential involvement of higher powers beyond the three suspected triggermen in the murder, therefore implicitly helping the mafia continue living in the shadows.

Montebello said that while she understands Vassallo may have taken offence at the blog, defamation requires the existence of “serious reputational harm”.