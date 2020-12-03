Maltese Actress Loses Libel Suit Over It-Torċa Story Suggesting She Is A Nazi Sympathiser

Maltese actress and activist, Pia Zammit, has lost a libel suit against It-Torċa over a story where they claimed she was a Nazi sympathiser based on a photo of her in a satirical play.

The story concerns a photo of Zammit wearing a Nazi costume, that was taken backstage during a 2009 performance of the wartime comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo. In the wake of her appearances at protests in the country, It-Torċa published the comments of an anonymous educator, who warned it was offensive to victims of the Nazis.

Zammit and several actors, as well as Opposition leader Adrian Delia, condemned this report as a form of intimidation and attempted censorship.

Zammit’s lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel made it clear that the newspaper was well aware of the performance since it had reviewed it in 2009. He said that Zammit was actually playing a member of the French resistance against the Nazis.

“The parody is so obvious, it is the article which is disgusting not her behaviour,” Zammit Maempel said according to a Malta Today report.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello disagreed, backing the newspaper’s assertion that wearing a swastika is controversial, regardless whether it is for parody.

The judgment against Zammit also ordered her to pay all the costs of the case.

