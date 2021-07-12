Maltese Already Abroad Without Vaccine Certificate Can Return With Negative PCR Test, Charmaine Gauci Confirms 

Any Maltese citizen who was already abroad when a change in travel regulations was announced last week will be able to return with a negative PCR test, provided they can prove their flights were already booked before the announcement.

The development follows a controversial change in regulations announced on Friday which effectively bans anyone without a vaccine certificate from travelling to the island as of Wednesday.

Yesterday, former Nationalist Party MEP candidate Peter Agius urged the government to exempt Maltese expats from the new regulations.

He urged the government to facilitate ‘family reunions’ and to differentiate between tourists and those travelling to Malta to visit family.