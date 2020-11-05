Maltese-American Re-Elected To Michigan House Of Representatives For Third Time

Maltese-American emigrant Darrin Camilleri has been re-elected to the Michigan House of Representatives for the third time in a row.

Camilleri, who also serves as the House’s Whip, took to social media to thank all those who entrusted him with their vote.

“After a tough campaign, I’m humbled and honored that the voters of the 23rd District have again entrusted me with two more years of being their voice in Lansing,” he said.

The Maltese-American Democrat won 30,233 of 57,635 votes cast claiming a majority of 52.46% over his Republican rival John Poe.

He has been representing the 23rd district of Michigan, also known as the Downriver area, for the past three years and has pledged to continue to fight for working families and public education.

“I’m excited to continue our work to protect public education, fight for working families, and finally solve some of our train problems,” he said.

Moreover, Camilleri has been an active member of the Maltese-American community and was instrumental in passing legislation that would decree 19th September as Maltese-American Heritage Day in Michigan.

All eyes have been on the state of Michigan over the past 48 hours as the swing state swayed turned from red to blue in the race for the next United States President.

With Joe Biden winning Michigan and Wisconsin, the pressure has shifted towards Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada where Biden edges Trump by a minor margin.

