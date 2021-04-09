Maltese-American Scientist Gets Special Feature By Pharmaceutical Giants Pfizer

A Maltese-American doctor has been given a special feature by Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical giants producing vaccines for COVID-19.

Charmaine Demanuele Nayak was named a “Pfizer Science Star” and featured on the pharmaceutical’s social media channels where she discussed her role at the company.

“I really enjoy using statistics and data science coupled with digital health technologies to derive better and more frequent measures of function, activity and quality of life,” she said in her feature.

“This enables us to gain insights into debilitating diseases, enhance our understanding of disease symptoms, better quantify the impact of our treatments on patients, and deliver more efficient patient care driven by more comprehensive phenotyping,” she said.

Demanuele Nayak has been working as the Director of Early Clinical Development at Pfizer since January 2019 but first joined the company in June 2017.

She now finds herself at the helm of a leading pharmaceutical company tasked with producing COVID-19 vaccines, many of which are currently being distributed in Malta.

“We are living in an era where data and technology can truly revolutionize drug development and healthcare in general, and I am thrilled to be working in this exciting field,” she ended her feature.

