Maltese Among Europeans Most Likely To Be Living With Their Parents In Their 30s

The Maltese are among the Europeans most likely to be living with their parents beyond the age of 30, according to the latest European statistics.

Malta is the country with the third-highest age at which young people leave their parental home.

On average, Maltese people left their parents’ home at the age of 30.2 years, compared with the European average of 26.4 years.

The country whose youngsters remained with their parents the longest was Croatia, where people left their parents’ homes at the age of 32.4 on average.

It was followed by Slovakia (30.9 years) and Malta and Italy at 30.2 years.