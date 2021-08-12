Maltese Among Europeans Most Likely To Be Living With Their Parents In Their 30s
The Maltese are among the Europeans most likely to be living with their parents beyond the age of 30, according to the latest European statistics.
Malta is the country with the third-highest age at which young people leave their parental home.
On average, Maltese people left their parents’ home at the age of 30.2 years, compared with the European average of 26.4 years.
The country whose youngsters remained with their parents the longest was Croatia, where people left their parents’ homes at the age of 32.4 on average.
It was followed by Slovakia (30.9 years) and Malta and Italy at 30.2 years.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Swedes are the nationality least likely to live with their parents beyond the age of 20.
On average, Swedes move out of their parents’ home at the age of 17.5 years. Luxembourgers leave the parental home at 19.8 while Danes live with their parents up until the age of 21.2.
Males tend to live with their parents longer than females do in all countries, including Malta.
Of note is the fact that the vast majority of Maltese students do not need to travel long distances to go to university and are less likely to leave home at a young age for this reason. Cultural traits are also likely to be a contributing factor.
