Maltese Anti-Bullying Group Launches Campaign And Announces New Ambassador
Local organisation bBrave has launched its campaign as part of this year’s national anti-bullying week which is currently taking place.
This year’s theme, ‘One Kind Word’, focuses on the positive impact that one kind word could have on someone’s life on a daily basis.
The anti-bullying organisation also revealed its first bBrave ambassador, Leanne Bartolo, who is a fitness professional and wellbeing motivator.
“Having experienced bullying when I was younger, I had promised myself that one day I would work to ensure that fewer people experience this pain. Today, I can do this through my collaboration with bBrave,” Leanne expressed.
The organisation is inviting the Maltese community to join the campaign and try to spread one kind word every day with people we encounter, which hopefully keeps leading to more kind words.
The anti-bullying week is running from 15th November to 19th November, with the aim of raising more awareness on the topic.
bBrave is a voluntary, independent, and non-governmental organisation, and is Malta’s first anti-bullying NGO.
