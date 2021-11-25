Maltese Army Official Facing Sexual Harassment Claims After Sending Sexually Explicit Videos To Former Lover 

A member of Malta’s armed forces is facing allegations of harassment after sending a series of sexually explicit images and videos to a former lover.

Former soldier Godwin Schembri raised the issue in a public post on social media, asking whether Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi will take action.

Lovin Malta has seen a series of images and videos sent by the AFM officer in question, who sent the videos while wearing his uniform and allegedly from within the army barracks.

The man was in a relationship with the woman. However, once it broke it off, the man allegedly began harassing her with naked photos and videos, one of which shows him masturbating.

The newsroom has also seen a wealth of messages sent after the break up, pestering her with attempts to video call her.

One day, he even reportedly tried to call her seven times within 10 minutes. Some of the video calls were sexually explicit in nature and indicates gross misconduct on the officer’s part.

The woman sent the videos to AFM at the time they were being sent. However, officials within the armed forces directed the woman to take the issue up with the police.

She did not, as she did not wish criminal action against the individual, but rather was eager for the issue to stop.