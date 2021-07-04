Maltese Banks Warned To Expect ‘Changed Scenario’ As Greylisting Reality Begins To Bite

With Malta now greylisted by the FATF, banks have had to start adjusting to a new reality, including enhanced levels of scrutiny when dealing with foreign counterparties.

Lovin Malta has been informed that some bankers are already facing more delays and bureaucracy in their work when dealing with foreign banks, who are asking them more questions than they used to as part of an enhanced due diligence process.

With this in mind, we reached out to Karol Gabarretta, secretary-general of the Malta Bankers’ Association, to inquire whether banks should expect such problems moving forwards.

Gabarretta spoke in his own personal capacity and not on behalf of the Association.

“It is to be expected that financial institutions, particularly banks, of any country put on the FATF’s list of ‘Jurisdictions under its Increased Monitoring’ – usually referred to as the ‘grey list’ – as a result of strategic deficiencies in its regime to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, will consequently face a changed scenario in their transactions with their foreign counterparties,” he said.



Potential knock-on effects could include:

