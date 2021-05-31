Maltese Boy Filmed Driving Mercedes Being Investigated By Police After Becoming A Meme Last Week

Maltese police have opened an investigation into footage of a young boy driving a Merceds Benz on Maltese roads.

In the video, which went viral last week, the boy can be seen smiling and driving along as a song by hip hop artist Tyga is playing in the background. The footage, which was filmed by another individual, was uploaded to the boy’s Facebook profile by the boy himself.

He is believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14.

Coincidentally, the youth had risen to notoriety just last week when he was named as the subject of a viral Facebook post regarding a salacious teenage love triangle involving his sister and her ex-girlfriend.

The love triangle has become the subject of multiple memes and jokes in online Maltese circles.

After going viral, the boy himself has taken to social media telling people to stay out of his business.

A police spokesperson told TVM that the police are investigating the video and aim to identify the youth who is driving without a proper license.

