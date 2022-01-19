Maltese Cafe Must Change Name And Pay €2,000 After Starbucks Sues Over Trademark

A Maltese cafe must change its name and pay a €2,000 fine after being taken to court over trademark infringement by one of the biggest coffee companies in the world.

Strabuono Coffee, which has outlets in Naxxar and St Paul’s Bay, has been found guilty of copying visuals and trademarks owned by Starbucks, the international coffee producer.

Starbucks filed two legal motions against the local cafe over copyright infringement, saying that Strabuono’s name and logo, as well as the name of their products, were too similar to their own.

However, the Maltese cafe hit back by saying their name was actually in a different language and had a different meaning; and that their logo featured a lion, not a mermaid.