Maltese Candidate Files Police Report Against Man Over Sexually Suggestive Message

“Do you think I prostitute myself for votes? What on earth?” Gauci hit back.

Gauci published the Messenger conversation, in which a man she kept anonymous told her to “go with him in return for his vote”.

ADPD candidate Sandra Gauci has filed a police report against a man who sent her a sexually suggestive private message.

The man insisted that she misunderstood him and that he didn’t say anything wrong, although he didn’t clarify what he actually meant.

Gauci said she didn’t originally intend to publish the messages but decided to do so in solidarity with women who face harassment at work.

“I’ve already sent these messages to the police… at this rate, I’m going to end up giving them my Facebook password so they can speak to these people themselves,” she said.

Gauci took part in a recent Lovin Malta feature in which women politicians recounted their experiences of online hate, harassment and abuse as part of their political duties.



You can watch the full feature here: