Maltese Cannabis Patient Ends Up On Xanax After License Revoked For Lying About Court Case

A Maltese youth who says he suffers from anxiety had his medical cannabis license revoked due to a pending court case.

The youth, whose name is not being revealed for his protection, had his license for around 18 months when authorities realised he had not informed them of a pending court case he was set to attend. Due to him omitting this detail, his access to the medicine was revoked, and he’s since resorted to taking Xanax pills, a tranquilliser, to treat his anxiety.

“I was put on Xanax and Ativan which made me feel, talk and act like a zombie,” he told Lovin Malta. “When I was referred to use medical cannabis and I started using it, everything was going well.”

“But later on they noticed I had made a false declaration where I said I don’t have a pending case. They revoked my permit not because I don’t need the medicine – but because I lied to get it.”

Though Malta legalised medicinal cannabis back in 2018, a number of factors can be brought up to deny a patient access to the relatively taboo medicine. If authorities find you to be breaking any of the rules allowing you access, it’s very likely you’ll have your access suspended.

However, for this youth, he just doesn’t understand how he can be kept from medicine that he was greatly benefitting from.

“If I didn’t lie, they wouldn’t have gave me the medicine I deserve and need… now, I’m on probation and can’t take the only medicine that helps me – cannabis,” he said.

He called on authorities to intervene and help alleviate his suffering.

“Now, if I do take the medicine that helped me, I’ll be going against my probation and will end up in jail. I have a son and need to be there for him, not look like a zombie and be useless.”

Just yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced a white paper full of proposals that would see major reforms for Maltese cannabis users, including growing up to four plants per household and carrying seven grams in public. The white paper is now open for public consultation before heading to parliament to be discussed.

What do you make of this youth’s predicament?