Maltese Charity Initiative Donating One Meal For Every Facebook Share Up Until World Hunger Day

A local charity will be donating one meal for every share it gets on a Facebook post in the lead-up to World Hunger Day.

Happy Initiative, a charity innovative of the Red Rhino Group, took to social media to announce its new campaign, encouraging people to share its post and donate.

“World Hunger Day is coming up on 28th May and we will be donating a meal for every share of our post till that day!” it said.

The post has a total of 20 shares as of this moment with four days to go until World Hunger Day.

“If you would also like to donate to the cause, whether it’s food or money, contact Rafel on 99906056,” it continued.

World Hunger Day is an initiative that aims to not only spread awareness about chronic hunger but also to solve the issue of hunger and poverty through sustainable undertakings.