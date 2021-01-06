Maltese Church Schools Go Online For Two Days And Perhaps Longer: ‘Health Comes First’ 

Maltese Church schools will go online tomorrow and Friday and could continue teaching virtually until Wednesday if the trend in daily COVID-19 cases remains high.

“The Secretariat for Catholic Education (SfCE) in consultation with the Church Schools Association (CSA) has taken note of the sharp increase of positive COVID-19 cases reported by Public Health Authorities, reaching a significant peak, today 6th January,” the statement reads.

“It is expected that this figure remains high for the coming few days. In view of this, on Thursday 7th January and Friday 8th January Church Schools will be teaching online.”

“This will allow schools to render the educational service, safeguarding the health and safety of students, staff members and their families.”

“This measure will be extended till Wednesday 13th January if the trend in reported positive cases remains high till Sunday 10th January. Parents will be informed through their respective schools.”

“The Secretariat reminds that health comes first and that this precautionary measure will not only help contain the increase in cases, but avoid more families being required to be sent in mandatory quarantine. The cooperation of all involved is greatly appreciated.”

More to follow