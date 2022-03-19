Maltese Competition Uses Artistic Expression To See Youths Explore Their Career Goals

A national competition that combines artistic expression and the career goals of Maltese primary school children has been launched.

The second edition of the national competition ‘X’Tixtieq Issir La Tikber?’ (what would you like to be when you’re older?) has been launched by the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary.

The competition sees kids of primary school age capture what Public Service careers they dream of pursuing as they get older, through drawings, writings, photographs, or short videos.

The participants will then be invited to spend a day with a public officer in the career area of their choice.

Each submission will be displayed in a digital exhibition showcasing each child’s creation, as part of the Public Service Week 2022, come May.