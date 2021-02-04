Maltese Cyclist Calls Out Reckless Driver Filming Herself Speeding At 100km/hr On Coast Road

“Over the speed limit, with one hand using a mobile, and close to a cycling lane,” he said.

Spiteri took to Facebook to publish a video uploaded on social media which shows the driver pushing 100km/hr close to a cycling lane, saying it was these kinds of drivers that risked cyclists’ lives.

Outspoken Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri has called out a reckless Maltese driver who filmed herself speeding on the Coast Road while driving with one hand.

Spiteri, an avid activist-athlete who last year cycled around Sicily in just over two days, warned that “the life of a cyclist” ends up “in the hands” of drivers and that such reckless behaviour could end up in a fatality.

The triathlete also proceeded to contact police about the incident but a police report has not been filed, Lovin Malta is informed.

The issue of road safety, especially concerning cyclists, has resurfaced over the past few weeks following the revelation of plans to turn Malta into a sports tourism destination.

Spiteri had been quite critical about the proposal, warning that much still needed to be done before Malta can be considered a viable and attractive cycling destination for tourists.

The issue of reckless driving isn’t just a threat to cyclists, but bikers too, who often find themselves victims of road accidents as a result.

