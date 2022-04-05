Maltese Dad Creates DIY Periscope So His Kids Could See Pope Francis Better At Fosos
Cometh the hour, cometh the man – when Nicholas Mallia realised his kids may not be able to gaze upon Pope Francis when he appeared in Floriana over the weekend, he knew exactly what he needed to do.
He needed to think like a submarine and create a periscope, obviously.
The hilarious and honestly impressive images of Nicholas’ kids casually following the Pope while dwarfed by the surrounding crowd show that where there’s a will, there’s probably some super glue and cardboard nearby as well.
“With a little bit of physics you can see like giants. The kids loved it!”
People loved the idea, with one person saying: “give this dad an award right now!”
“Prosit perit,” said another.
This dad’s DIY invention ensured his kids weren’t left out of the fun as the Pope’s tour of Malta gave people the unique chance to see his Holy Presence to Maltese families across the islands,
Now, we’re just waiting for his homemade telescope to so we can follow Malta’s big plans for space.
